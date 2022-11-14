Advertisement
Prince Harry will discuss Princess Diana's terrible death

Prince Harry will discuss Princess Diana’s terrible death

Prince Harry will discuss Princess Diana’s terrible death

Princess Diana would have supported Harry through ‘Megxit’

  • Prince Harry reportedly planned to discuss Princess Diana’s death.
  • Kate Mansey, the newspaper’s assistant editor, wrote this piece.
  • The Royal Family has made Sandringham their base for Christmas and New Year since 1988.
Prince Harry is reportedly making plans to talk about Princess Diana’s terrible death for the first time.

Kate Mansey, who works as an assistant editor for the newspaper, wrote a new piece in which she made these points.

She began her letter with, “The Royal Family has made Sandringham their base for Christmas and New Year since 1988.”

“Harry is poised to release his bombshell memoirs in the new year and a Netflix programme before that.”

“The book, titled Spare as a “loaded” reference to his position as the younger brother of the heir to the throne, will feature the painful episode of his mother’s tragic death, the publishers say.”

