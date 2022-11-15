Prince Harry ‘will never be King, becomes less relevant to monarchy’

The royal biographer also talked about the latest moves of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Harry and Meghan always mistook popularity for position

Morton summed up: “Harry will never be king.”

Advertisement

Andrew Morton, a royal biographer, has talked about how Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s relationship is different from the one between Princess Diana and King Charles.

The biographer of Princess Diana said that the interview that Prince Harry and William’s mother gave to Bashir in 1995 was more important to the royal family than the interview that the Sussexes will give to Oprah in 2021 because of “position.”

Morton continued by saying, “When you’ve got the future queen saying that the future king is not fit for the job, then that is something that you have to take very seriously.”

Harry’s allegations of racism, given what’s going on with reparations for the slave trade and so on, did strike a chord. everything is about context, and there was no context for those allegations,” he added.

Also Read King Charles is more approachable than Queen Elizabeth: Experts They were talking about his first big event as king on Remembrance...

The royal biographer also talked about the latest moves of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. He said, “Harry and Meghan always mistook popularity for position.”

Advertisement

Morton summed up: “Harry will never be king.” As every year passes, he becomes less relevant to the monarchy. “Just like Prince Andrew, who was once second in line to the throne.”