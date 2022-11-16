A statement from Prince Harry was released on Friday to commemorate Veterans Day.

It was accompanied by a photo of Harry and his wife Meghan.

The photograph was taken in April of this year during the Invictus Games.

Advertisement

Prince Harry’s 2nd pic without Meghan Markle raises questions, Lady C claims A statement from Prince Harry was released on Friday to commemorate Veterans Day, which was two days before the United Kingdom marked Remembrance Sunday.

On the website of the Archewell Foundation, the message was accompanied by a photo of Harry and his wife Meghan.

The photograph that was posted on their website was actually shot in April of this year during the Invictus Games, astute fans quickly noticed.

Several people who left comments on their photo inquired whether they had any more recent photos of the two of them.

The old photo also drew attention because it surfaced only a few days after royal biographer Lady C asserted that Harry and Meghan are estranged and that a settlement deal is being discussed.

The vast majority of British specialists rejected Lady C’s claim.

Advertisement

When Prince Harry visited Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii, on last Friday in the afternoon, his photo without Meghan Markle was shared for the second time.

He went on a memorial tour of the USS Arizona.

Japanese forces bombed the battleship in December 1941. The attack, which led to America’s entry into World War II, claimed the lives of almost 1,100 crew members.

Harry paid a personal visit to the memorial. He resides with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children, son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 1, in Montecito, California, just a short flight from the USS Arizona Memorial on the island of Oahu.

Dan Conover, who was on a Friday family tour of the USS Arizona, said, “He kind of approached us.”

“Since he is royalty, I decided to move out of his way and let him handle things. He essentially gave me a hello, according to 23-year-old Conover. He was incredibly polite, considerate, and pleasant. I stepped aside for him, and he gave me a little pat on the back before saying, “You’re all good friend.” Although it was a brief exchange, he was kind, respectful, and courteous throughout

Advertisement