Prince Harry's attack on "privilege" will "backfire"

Prince Harry’s attack on “privilege” will “backfire”

Prince Harry’s attack on “privilege” will “backfire”

Prince Harry

  • Prince Harry’s repeated attacks on the idea of privilege will “go horribly wrong.”
  • It might not land as sympathetically as it might have at a more prosperous time,”
  • But the problem is, once something is out, it’s really hard to take it back.”
Experts say that Prince Harry’s repeated attacks on the idea of privilege will “go horribly wrong.”

During an interview with the Royally Us podcast, royal author Gareth Russell made these claims.

Mr. Russell said to start things off, “Part of the difficulty—not just for Prince Harry but anyone writing a memoir from a position of wealth and privilege—is that this is going to be coming out, particularly in Britain, in the middle of a cost of living crisis and what could be a really tough winter.”

“It might not land as sympathetically as it might have at a more prosperous time,” he also warned during the course of his chat.

“People think there are pensioners who can’t turn on their heating, so comparisons of what suffering and grief are are just different from someone who is struggling to meet their bills.” He’s someone who very much wants to get this off his chest.

He also talked about the bad consequences and said, “I get the sense the Sussexes are hoping for a year of reconciliation, and I think they were hoping that 2023 would be a smoother year with them rebuilding bridges with the Royal Family.”

“But the problem is, once something is out, it’s really hard to take it back.” I have heard, and we have all heard, that there’s been an attempt to tone down some of the stuff in the memoir. That being said, he’s wanted to do this for a very long time.

