Prince Harry’s kids Lilibet, Archie wish King Charles on birthday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expressed their love and prayers to King Charles on his 74th birthday.

Archie and Lilibet’s parents were unable to publicly wish Charles a happy birthday.

Archie and Lilbet, the kids of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, may have video called King Charles.

According to a source, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and their children Archie and Lilibet expressed their love and prayers to King Charles on his 74th birthday in a private message.

A knowledgeable source has disclosed that although Lilibet and Archie’s parents were unable to publicly wish Charles a happy birthday, they did so privately on behalf of the Sussex family.

Archie and Lilbet, the kids of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, may have video called King Charles.

It is important to note that Lilibet, the daughter of Harry and Meghan, celebrated her first birthday on June 4, 2022, and that King Charles, his wife Camilla, and other Senior royals also tweeted birthday messages to her.

Despite reports that they spoke to the monarch in private, Prince Harry and Meghan elected not to post a public statement on their Archewell website, which was last updated on Sunday.

