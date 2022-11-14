Prince Harry’s letter for Remembrance Day discusses “his own anguish”

Body language expert Judi James told the media that the father of two used “empathetic expression” just like his wife.

Harry takes a very personal tone here, telling the children that “we share a bond.”

An expert recently looked at Prince Harry’s letter for Remembrance Day and said that the royal wrote about his “own pain.”

“Today on Remembrance Sunday, our members have received a very special letter from Prince Harry,” the official Twitter account tweeted.

Body language expert Judi James told the media that the father of two used “empathetic expression” just like his wife.

“This very sweet-toned letter to children who have lost parents in conflict triggers Harry’s emotional responses to the loss of his mother, and he is keen to let the children know that he shares their pain because he has also suffered,” Judi said.

“This is a commonly used technique of empathy,” the expert stated. Harry takes a very personal tone here, telling the children that “we share a bond.”

“When he does this, Harry probably reveals more about his own pain than he does about that of others.”