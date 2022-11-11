Prince Harry’s memoir named as ‘equivalent to grenade’

Nile Gardiner is a foreign policy specialist and fan of the Royal Family.

He warned that Prince Harry’s upcoming book would be “dangerous” just based on the title alone.

The long-term consequences for the monarchy are very damaging, Mr. Gardiner said.

A grave warning about the potential consequences of Prince Harry’s impending biography has been issued.

Nile Gardiner, a foreign policy specialist and fan of the Royal Family, revealed these facts in an interview with Express UK.

“The title of the book sets a resentful tone from the start,” he acknowledged to begin the warning.

“It will likely not be one that will be full of hope and aspiration. Rather it will be a book filled with a lot of rage and the title is a reflection of that anger.”

“Harry and Meghan will be cast into wilderness and lose royal titles if this is an all-out onslaught against the Royal Family.”

This is going to be an angry and bitter book, he continued, “the publishing equivalent of a grenade being thrown into Buckingham Palace. It could do a great deal of damage to the Royal Family.”

“Buckingham Palace will be very concerned and there will be a lot of nervousness. It will be a massive bridge burner with the Royal Family and serves no real constructive purpose.”

“The long-term consequences for the monarchy are very damaging, while the impact on Harry and Meghan’s standing in the Royal Family will be catastrophic.”