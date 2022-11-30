Advertisement
Prince Harry's memoir worries friends and relatives

Prince Harry’s memoir worries friends and relatives

Articles
Prince Harry’s memoir worries friends and relatives

Prince Harry

  • The Duke of Sussex is expected to disparage the Royal Family in his memoir.
  • Nigel Farage, a prominent politician, has “no sympathy” for the father of two.
  • Mr. Farage says he is not concerned for Prince Harry’s well-being.
As he gets ready to release his memoir next year, Prince Harry’s friends are allegedly anxious. The Duke of Sussex is expected to disparage the Royal Family as part of his plan to expose his life to the public.

In the midst of all, the Duke’s old friends are concerned that he is digging a trench for himself.

Nigel Farage, a prominent politician, acknowledges he has “no sympathy” for the father of two since Harry has treated the Royal family with “total disdain.”

“[Harry’s friends] are frightened because he’s been revisiting difficult events in his life,” Mr. Farage said in an interview with Sky News Australia.

“Undoubtedly he did have tough times in his childhood, and unlike all the rest of us, of course, that was played out in full public view.

“But, I’m sorry, I’ve got no sympathy for this guy at all.”

In addition, Mr. Farage said in reference to the Oprah interview that “[This is] because of the “absolute disrespect he showed to his grandfather Philip on his, literally on his deathbed.

“He went ahead with that interview [and] a huge disrespect to that great woman, his grandmother, the late Queen [and ] the damage he’s done to the institution.”

“I have to tell you, I am not concerned in the least for Prince Harry’s well-being” ,he continued.

He states, “Sorry, that’s where it is.”

