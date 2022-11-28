Advertisement
  • News
  • Royal Family
  • Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ is available for free months before its official release
Prince Harry's 'Spare' is available for free months before its official release

Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ is available for free months before its official release

Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ is available for free months before its official release

Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’

  • The release date for Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir, Spare, is January 10, 2023.
  • Customers won’t be able to buy the book until January 10, according to the store.
  • The Duke of Sussex’s upcoming memoir is free for Black Friday sale.
The release date for Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir, Spare, is January 10, 2023. However, shoppers can get the audiobook for free on Amazon, which is said to be a sign that the book won’t sell very well at first.

Sources say that the Duke of Sussex’s memoir, which is set to come out early next year, is free as part of a Black Friday deal on Amazon for a free trial of Audible, which includes an audiobook of Spare read by Prince Harry himself.

According to the outlet, customers won’t be able to buy the book until it comes out on January 10. However, there is a clever way to get the book for free on Amazon. People can buy the book as part of an Audible deal on Amazon and then cancel their account to avoid paying for the book when it comes out.

Reports say that some UK book stores have already cut the price of pre-ordered copies of Spare to almost half their normal price.

Prince William & Kate Middleton are very excited to visit the US
Prince William & Kate Middleton are very excited to visit the US

Kate and William's three-day US vacation ends Friday. The prize is the...

Many people think that the book’s contents should worry senior royals, especially Harry’s father, King Charles, and stepmother, Queen Consort Camilla. However, no one knows what’s in the book.

