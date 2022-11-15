Prince Harry’s’misery’ revealed as King Charles sidelines him

King Charles may withhold Prince Harry from a significant royal function this week.

Harry is still a Counsellor of State, but with the other royals on the list.

There are rumors that Prince Harry’s dad, King Charles, will keep him out of a major royal role this week. If this is true, Prince Harry might be in “dire need of a hug and a warm latte.”

A royal expert said that Prince Harry must be having a “rough” week because Charles chose to name Princess Anne and Prince Edward as his Counsellors of State after Prince William, even though the Regency Act says that Prince Harry should be named after the Prince of Wales.

Daniela Elser, a royal expert who wrote for Newsweek, said: “In quick succession and in no particular order, Harry’s been sidelined from his final royal gig by his father, King Charles; had to watch on from afar while his family took part in an event that used to be one of the most meaningful days on his calendar…

“By all accounts, and has been unceremoniously reminded that Brits prefer him and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex to his sister-in-law Kate, Princess of Wales,” she said.

Elser then added: “Even the most robust of egos would be in dire need of a hug and a warm matcha latte right about now.”

Elser’s comments come after King Charles took Harry out of the picture on Monday after he asked the UK Parliament to change the Regency Act to include the Princess Royal and Earl of Wessex. Harry is still a Counsellor of State, but with the other royals on the list, his chances of stepping in for the monarch are now slimmer than ever.