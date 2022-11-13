Prince Philip, ‘hurt’ by sister’s death on ‘The Crown,’ planned to sue bosses

Princess Diana overheard King Charles’ & Camilla ‘filthy’ bathroom discussion
Princess Diana and King Charles "rowed" over his phone call with mistress...
The Sunday Times of London says that the scene in “The Crown” where his sister dies hurt Prince Philip.
Reports say that the Duke of Edinburgh then met with lawyers to talk about that episode from season two and plan legal action.
“I know Prince Philip consulted his lawyer about it to ask, “What can I do about it?” “He was very upset about the way that was portrayed,” Hugo Vickers, a royal historian, told the news source.
“He was human.” “He could be hurt like anybody else,” he added.
In the episode, Philip, who is only a teenager, is accused of killing his sister, whose plane crashed on its way to London to meet him.
Cecilie, her husband, and their children were seen going on a trip.
Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark, Philip’s father, made fun of the Duke at his mother’s funeral.
“I’m surprised he dared show himself here.” Had it not been for Philip and his indiscipline, she would never have taken that flight. It’s true, isn’t it, boy? You’re the reason we’re all here, burying my favourite child. “Get him out of here!” He thrashed around.
