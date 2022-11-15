Prince Philip knew his ‘tough’ marriage was the monarchy’s “work mechanism”

Prince Philip was slow to realize how important it was for Queen Elizabeth II to be the monarch.

On November 20, 1947, the late Queen and Philip got married.

This was a year before Queen Elizabeth II died.

Prince Philip was slow to realize how important it was for Queen Elizabeth II to be the monarch.

Dr. Tessa Dunlop told the press that the Duke of Edinburgh was “devoted” to the mother of his children, but that the couple had a lot of problems when they first got married.

She started: “They were clearly very devoted to each other. But that doesn’t mean there weren’t difficulties.

“I think Philip took a while to adjust to his wife being queen. without a doubt.

“She got that it was difficult for him.” It was a tough old gig. “She was empathetic.”

She added: “They had a practical marriage, and they loved each other, and they also had a mission: monarchy.” All good marriages need a common purpose.

She kept saying, “There is no doubt in my mind that whatever the bumps in the road of their relationship, he bought into the bigger gig, which was their marriage being part of the work machinery of the monarchy.”

“He absolutely believed in it to his dying day, and so did she.”

On November 20, 1947, the late Queen and Philip got married. In 2021, the Duke of Edinburgh died. This was a year before Queen Elizabeth II died.