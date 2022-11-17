Prince Philip was angry with makers of royal series “The crown”

Prince Philip intended to sue The Crown for making him seem to be a “naughty boy”.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s response to an unfair portrayal in a Netflix series was revealed by Rupert Bell.

Prince Philip wanted to sue The Crown way back.

Prince Philip intended to sue The Crown for making him seem to be a “naughty boy.”

In an interview with TalkTV host Julia Hartley Brewer, Rupert Bell discussed the Duke of Edinburgh’s response to an unfair portrayal in a Netflix series.

During her conversation with Mr. Bell, Julia remarked: “”A fascinating story that Prince Philip wanted to sue The Crown way back, I think, series two or three wasn’t it, when the depictions of his sister’s death in a plane crash [was shown] and a member of the family apparently blaming him.

“[Saying] she was only on the plane because of you, and he actually contacted lawyers and was going to sue.”

“This was back in 1937, when Prince Philip’s sister died in a plane crash flying over to London but the crash happened in Belgium in 1937,” Mr. Bell retorted.

“Now, The Crown’s depiction of it was that she was flying over because he’d been a naughty boy at Gordonstoun and couldn’t fly back to the family for half-term.”

He continued: “Prince Philip said [that] this was not the case at the time, and [that] he was close to his sister and they were flying over to see him.

“That’s what upset him at the time,” noted the expert.

