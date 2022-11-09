Prince Philip’s role on “The Crown” “confirmed” the actor’s opinion of the royal family

Jonathan Pryce said that his view of the Royal Family was “reinforced” by playing Prince Philip in The Crown.

“I’m not a monarchist, and I thought I would have very little interest in the royal family, but my wife Kate and I decided to watch it.” “We got to the end of episode one, and we turned to each other and said, “Shall we watch another one?” he added. “We just got hooked.”

The 75-year-old told the media, “Changed it? No. “It’s reinforced my feelings about them.”

“I suppose that looking at Prince Philip has made me much more aware of the kind of man he was behind the headlines,” he said.

“He spent most of his life getting bad press for saying all the wrong things, usually in the colonies, and finding out more about the man who was behind all of that has changed my view of him, essentially.”

He added: “I think it’s bound to affect their perception of what we do, but I’m confident that the numbers will grow even bigger.”

“After the Queen died, the viewing figures went up 500% for previous series of The Crown, and I don’t want to sound too pompous about it, but I think people will gain a bit of comfort from seeing her embodied again.”