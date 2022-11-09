Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Royal Family
  • Prince Philip’s role on “The Crown” “confirmed” the actor’s opinion of the royal family
Prince Philip’s role on “The Crown” “confirmed” the actor’s opinion of the royal family

Prince Philip’s role on “The Crown” “confirmed” the actor’s opinion of the royal family

Articles
Advertisement
Prince Philip’s role on “The Crown” “confirmed” the actor’s opinion of the royal family

Prince Philip

Advertisement
  • Jonathan Pryce said that his view of the Royal Family was “reinforced” by playing Prince Philip in The Crown.
  • I think it’s bound to affect their perception of what we do, but I’m confident that the numbers will grow even bigger.
  • The 75-year-old told the media, “Changed it?
Advertisement

Jonathan Pryce said that his view of the Royal Family was “reinforced” by playing Prince Philip in The Crown.

“I’m not a monarchist, and I thought I would have very little interest in the royal family, but my wife Kate and I decided to watch it.” “We got to the end of episode one, and we turned to each other and said, “Shall we watch another one?” he added. “We just got hooked.”

The 75-year-old told the media, “Changed it? No. “It’s reinforced my feelings about them.”

“I suppose that looking at Prince Philip has made me much more aware of the kind of man he was behind the headlines,” he said.

“He spent most of his life getting bad press for saying all the wrong things, usually in the colonies, and finding out more about the man who was behind all of that has changed my view of him, essentially.”

Also Read

Meghan Markle decodes B-word: “Hate labels”
Meghan Markle decodes B-word: “Hate labels”

Meghan Markle says she doesn't like the words that are used to...

Advertisement

He added: “I think it’s bound to affect their perception of what we do, but I’m confident that the numbers will grow even bigger.”

“After the Queen died, the viewing figures went up 500% for previous series of The Crown, and I don’t want to sound too pompous about it, but I think people will gain a bit of comfort from seeing her embodied again.”

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry should be searched for Netflix wire at the coronation
Prince Harry should be searched for Netflix wire at the coronation
Sabeena Syed and Hania Aamir were spotted on holiday in Thailand
Sabeena Syed and Hania Aamir were spotted on holiday in Thailand
Royal members likely to be given important roles during Coronation
Royal members likely to be given important roles during Coronation
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'are poor compared to their neighbours'; Expert
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'are poor compared to their neighbours'; Expert
Zara Peerzada & Sarwan Saleh's wedding pictures goes viral on the internet
Zara Peerzada & Sarwan Saleh's wedding pictures goes viral on the internet
Niall Horan says it's 'really scary' releasing new music after 3 years
Niall Horan says it's 'really scary' releasing new music after 3 years
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story