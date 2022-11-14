Prince William and Kate Middleton honour King Charles

Body language expert Judi James told the media that the father of two used “empathetic expression” just like his wife. “

This is a commonly used technique of empathy.

Harry takes a very personal tone here, telling the children that “we share a bond.

King Charles, who turned 74 on Monday, was honoured by the Prince of Wales, Prince William, and William’s wife, Kate Middleton.

The queen and her husband went on Twitter to wish the monarch a happy birthday.

William and Kate tweeted a cute picture of the King and said, “Wishing a very happy birthday to His Majesty The King!.”

Wishing a very happy birthday to His Majesty The King! pic.twitter.com/Kg3L70Ivn5 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) November 14, 2022

On Monday, King Charles turns 74. This is his first birthday as king, since Queen Elizabeth died in September and he became king.

Reports from the news media say that the King is likely to celebrate his 74th birthday privately.

Charles was born at Buckingham Palace on November 14, 1948. At the time, his grandfather, King George VI, had been in power for 12 years.

He was the first child of Elizabeth, who was then Princess, and Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His name was Charles Philip Arthur George because he was their first child.