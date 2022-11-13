Prince William completes his first official task as Prince of Wales

On Sunday, November 13, 2022, Prince William laid his first poppy wreath as the Prince of Wales.

On that day, King Charles also led his first Remembrance Sunday service.

Camilla, Queen Consort, and Kate Middleton watched from a Buckingham Palace balcony.

William, who is next in line for the British throne after his father, King Charles III, joined Queen Elizabeth II, members of the armed forces, and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to lay poppy wreaths at the Cenotaph in London.

On that day, King Charles also led his first Remembrance Sunday service. He saluted at 11 a.m. and led a two-minute moment of silence, after which bugles played the Last Post.

Queen Consort Camilla and Princess of Wales Kate Middleton watched the solemn ceremony from a balcony at Buckingham Palace.

King Charles has led the ceremony before when his mother, Queen Elizabeth, was still alive, but this was the first time he and Prince William did it as the monarch and Prince of Wales, respectively.