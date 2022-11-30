Advertisement
Prince William excited to watch Wales play at Euro 2024

  • Prince William is anticipating seeing Wales at Euro 2024.
  • England defeated Wales 3-0 to advance to the World Cup round of 16.
  • It was Wales’ first World Cup since 1958 and their first group stage defeat since 1958.
Following England’s 3-0 victory over them to advance to the World Cup knockout rounds, Prince William is anticipating seeing Wales at Euro 2024.

After defeating Wales to win Group B and advance to the World Cup round of 16, England will play Senegal.

Wales’ first World Cup campaign since 1958 came to an end in the group stage when England easily defeated them thanks to a brace from Marcus Rashford and another goal from Phil Foden.

Following criticism concerning his and Kate Middleton’s earlier support for England, Prince William clarified that they are impartial in the match between England and Wales. He then resorted to Twitter to say,  “@Cymru, be very proud. First World Cup since ’58. This tournament you’ve played with heart and pride. Looking forward to seeing you at Euro 2024!.”

The royal pair earlier tweeted, “Here we go…

may the best team win!”

Prince William Shares His First TikTok
Prince William Shares His First TikTok

He's on TikTok!The Prince of Wales, 40, posted his debut video Tuesday....

