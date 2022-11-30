Prince William excited to watch Wales play at Euro 2024

Prince William is anticipating seeing Wales at Euro 2024.

England defeated Wales 3-0 to advance to the World Cup round of 16.

It was Wales’ first World Cup since 1958 and their first group stage defeat since 1958.

⚽️ @Cymru, be very proud. First World Cup since ’58. This tournament you’ve played with heart and pride. Looking forward to seeing you at Euro 2024! — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) November 29, 2022

Following criticism concerning his and Kate Middleton’s earlier support for England, Prince William clarified that they are impartial in the match between England and Wales. He then resorted to Twitter to say, “@Cymru, be very proud. First World Cup since ’58. This tournament you’ve played with heart and pride. Looking forward to seeing you at Euro 2024!.”

The royal pair earlier tweeted, “Here we go…

may the best team win!”

Here we go…may the best team win! Advertisement Dyma ni … boed i’r tîm gorau ennill! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿#FIFAWorldCup — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) November 29, 2022

