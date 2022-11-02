Prince William fans think he will ‘be great king’

King Charles, Prince William could not win top five most influential royals

Prince William delivered the keynote speech at the Tusk Conservation Awards.

The father-of-three wore a tuxedo, bow tie, and poppy to advocate for nature.

He said we must remain focused on investing in nature and protect it for future generations.

Advertisement

Prince William has been ruling over fans’ hearts after delivering the keynote speech at the 10th annual Tusk Conservation Awards.

The father-of-three arrived at Hampton Court Palace dressed in a tuxedo, bow tie, and poppy to advocate for nature and environmental protection.

“We must remain focused on investing in nature and the environment, protecting it for future generations,” he said.

“We must not pass on the baton to our children and grandchildren, apologising for our lack of collective action.”

One user commented on William’s speech, saying, “It was a marvellous and thoughtful speech from a wonderful man, who will be a great King.””

“Love these happy pictures. Congratulations to the finalists and winners,” another added.

Advertisement

A third Tweet read: “This is important work. Thank you for recognising it and spreading the word.”

The photo from the ceremony was removed from the Duke’s official Instagram account. “The Tusk Awards celebrates the truly remarkable people working on the frontline of conservation in Africa.

“The commitment, innovation and courage they show is deeply humbling,” the caption of the post read.