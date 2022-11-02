Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prince William fans think he will ‘be great king’

Prince William fans think he will ‘be great king’

Articles
Advertisement
Prince William fans think he will ‘be great king’

King Charles, Prince William could not win top five most influential royals

Advertisement
  • Prince William delivered the keynote speech at the Tusk Conservation Awards.
  • The father-of-three wore a tuxedo, bow tie, and poppy to advocate for nature.
  • He said we must remain focused on investing in nature and protect it for future generations.
Advertisement

Prince William has been ruling over fans’ hearts after delivering the keynote speech at the 10th annual Tusk Conservation Awards.

The father-of-three arrived at Hampton Court Palace dressed in a tuxedo, bow tie, and poppy to advocate for nature and environmental protection.

“We must remain focused on investing in nature and the environment, protecting it for future generations,” he said.

“We must not pass on the baton to our children and grandchildren, apologising for our lack of collective action.”

One user commented on William’s speech, saying, “It was a marvellous and thoughtful speech from a wonderful man, who will be a great King.””

“Love these happy pictures. Congratulations to the finalists and winners,” another added.

Advertisement

A third Tweet read: “This is important work. Thank you for recognising it and spreading the word.”

The photo from the ceremony was removed from the Duke’s official Instagram account.  “The Tusk Awards celebrates the truly remarkable people working on the frontline of conservation in Africa.

“The commitment, innovation and courage they show is deeply humbling,” the caption of the post read.

Also Read

Prince William & Kate Middleton react on stampede in South Korea
Prince William & Kate Middleton react on stampede in South Korea

Prince William & Kate Middleton react at a stampede in South Korea....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story