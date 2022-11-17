Prince William favouring Wales over England is ‘disingenuous’

Wales and England qualified for the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1958.

William is EFA president since 2006.

William attended St. George’s Cup to support Team England.

Advertisement

Wales qualified for the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1958, and England will also be playing in the tournament. This put Prince William in a difficult position.

Even though he is the Prince of Wales, the father of two made waves when he showed his support for Team England.

Since 2006, William has been the president of the English Football Association. He is also the patron of the Welsh Rugby Union.

“Prince William is delighted and hugely proud of the Welsh team for reaching their first final since 1958.

“He’ll be showing his support for Wales and celebrating their great achievement.” “But it would be quite disingenuous for someone who hasn’t been shy about supporting England his entire life to start changing his allegiances now, as football fans would agree.”

“Prince William is delighted and hugely proud of the Welsh team for reaching their first final since 1958,” a source told media+.

Advertisement

“He’ll be showing his support to Wales and celebrating their great achievement.”

“But it would be quite disingenuous for someone who hasn’t been shy about supporting England his entire life to start changing his allegiances now, as football fans would agree.”

William also showed his support for Team England by attending St. George’s Cup.

Also Read Princess Diana became a “TV drama waiting to happen” Princess Diana's life is a TV show "waiting to happen," claims a...

“It was a nice moment to be with the group and Prince William, who has been a huge supporter of ours,” the former England coach added.

“I know how passionate the players are about their country, and it was great to see what it meant to each of them as they came forward.”

Advertisement

The media hinted that William might change his plans if England makes it to the next round.