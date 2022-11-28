Prince William & Kate Middleton are very excited to visit the US

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘desperate’ to win over royals despite financial concerns
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry "desperately" need royal favor since they're broke....
Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to be very excited for their first trip to the US since they went to New York City in 2014.
Kate and William will take a three-day trip to the US, which will end on Friday.
A royal source was quoted in the news as saying, “The prize has become the Prince’s Super Bowl moment of the year.”
Sources say that Kate Middleton and Prince William, who are on their first overseas trip since becoming Prince and Princess of Wales, are “hugely excited” about the trip and see it as a key moment in forging their own paths as working royals.
The Prince has also announced that a lot of famous people will be at his Earthshot Prize ceremony.
Details show that Annie Lennox, Chloe Halle, and Ellie Goulding will perform at the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony. Billie Eilish will lead the musical lineup.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.