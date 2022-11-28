Prince William & Kate Middleton are very excited to visit the US

Kate and William’s three-day US vacation ends Friday.

The prize is the prince’s Super Bowl moment of the year.

The prince said several celebrities will attend his Earthshot Prize presentation.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to be very excited for their first trip to the US since they went to New York City in 2014.

Kate and William will take a three-day trip to the US, which will end on Friday.

A royal source was quoted in the news as saying, “The prize has become the Prince’s Super Bowl moment of the year.”

Sources say that Kate Middleton and Prince William, who are on their first overseas trip since becoming Prince and Princess of Wales, are “hugely excited” about the trip and see it as a key moment in forging their own paths as working royals.

The Prince has also announced that a lot of famous people will be at his Earthshot Prize ceremony.

Details show that Annie Lennox, Chloe Halle, and Ellie Goulding will perform at the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony. Billie Eilish will lead the musical lineup.