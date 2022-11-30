Prince William, Kate Middleton arranging meeting with Joe Biden

William and Kate reportedly want to meet Joe Biden in Boston.

White House and Palace officials are working hard on it.

It has been confirmed that Biden, Kate, and William will all be in Boston at the same time.

Advertisement

Reports say that Prince William and Kate Middleton’s team is trying to set up a meeting in Boston between them and US Vice President Joe Biden.

Sources say that White House and Palace officials are working hard to make sure that Biden and the Prince and Princess of Wales can meet in Boston on Friday. This is because it has been confirmed that Biden, Kate, and William will all be in Boston at the same time.

Prince William and Kate are going to the US for the first time in eight years to attend the Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston. Biden is also going to be in Boston this week for a political fundraiser.

Kate and Prince William’s trip to the US will be their first overseas trip since Queen Elizabeth died in September of this year. During their last trip, they met with then-President Barack Obama, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and even Jay-Z and Beyonce.

Also Read Prince Harry lost “Britain’s favourite royal title” after marrying Meghan Markle After his wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018, Prince Harry seemed to...

On Friday, the Prince of Wales will meet Caroline Kennedy as part of their latest visit. Later in the day, Princess Kate will meet actors Rami Malek, Catherine O’Hara, and Shailene Woodley to announce the winners of the Earthshot Prize.