Edition: English
Edition: English

Prince William, Kate Middleton open to having baby number four

Articles
Prince William & Kate Middleton

  • Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to be “quite calm” about the possibility of another baby.
  • The couple believe their family is complete after having Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
  • However, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, they are considering expanding their family.
The Prince of Wales, Prince William, and his wife Kate Middleton are said to be “quite calm” about the potential of having a fourth child and are open to the idea.

The Bell UK claimed that “Prince William and Kate Middleton very relaxed about the possibility of another baby. It’s by no means the be-all or end-all for either of them, but if it happens, they’ll be thrilled.”

After having Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, Kate and William believed their family was complete. However, the source claims that they are now planning for a fourth child.

As a result of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II in September, they have altered their minds.

The couple believes that it is now appropriate to expand their family.

There have been rumours that Kate Middleton is already expecting her fourth child.

