Prince William, Prince George expected to break birthday custom

It is anticipated that Prince William and Prince George will not follow the royal custom of celebrating two birthdays.

The tradition dates back to George II’s reign in 1748.

As their birthdays fall in June and July, the royal family may decide to honour one of the dates.

Advertisement

It is anticipated that Prince William and Prince George would break with a royal custom that the late Queen Elizabeth favoured and that dates back to George II’s reign in 1748.

While King Charles has chosen to uphold the royal custom of celebrating two birthdays, royal expert Richard Palmer believes Prince William and George will likely do the same when they succeed King Charles as the monarch.

“It is more difficult to have a military celebration like Trooping the Colour, which is the monarch’s official birthday parade, in the autumn or winter,” the royal expert said.

Queen Elizabeth followed the custom of having two birthdays because she was born in April.

“The King now (Charles), because his birthday is November 14th, he is going to continue the tradition,” he continued.

As Prince William and Prince George’s birthdays fall in June and July, respectively, the royal family may decide to break with convention and merely honour one of the dates.

Advertisement

Also Read Prince William shocked by Prince Harry’s behavior Prince William is appalled by Prince Harry's general behavior. The future of...