Prince William replies to his godmother’s racist allegations

Prince William was angry with his godmother, Lady Susan Hussey, after she quit after an alleged race dispute at Buckingham Palace. He said the whole thing was “really disappointing” and that it was “right” that Lady Susan Hussey quit.

The Prince of Wales has a policy of “zero tolerance” for racism. He has said: “I was really disappointed to hear about the guests’ experience at Buckingham Palace last night.” Obviously, I wasn’t there, but racism has no place in our society.

“The comments were unacceptable, and it is right that the individual has stepped aside with immediate effect.”

Reports say that Lady Susan Hussey quit after the allegations, which is why William’s spokeswoman said those things in the US.

People who went to the Buckingham Palace reception on Tuesday night have spoken out about what they saw and heard.

The event’s Ngozi Fulani claimed she was frightened when Lady Susan approached her and inquired about her nationality, asking, “Where are you really from?”

Mandu Reid, who was there at the time and is the leader of the Women’s Equality Party, told The Sun that Lady Susan’s questions made her and Ngozi feel like “trespassers” instead of guests.

“This reception was there to celebrate people who had been working to end violence against women and girls, and yet we were on the receiving end of an interrogation about what our heritage was.

“At an event like that, to be on the receiving end of such offensive, racist, and unwelcoming treatment really paints a bad picture. “It was meant to be an opportunity to celebrate and honour people who had been working on this really important subject and elevate the importance of the subject.”