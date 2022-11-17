Prince William responds to Welsh criticism of England’s support at FIFA

Advertisement
  • The Herald said the Prince of Wales supported England and Wales in the Welsh Parliament.
  • This happened days after he gave England’s playing numbers as FA president.
  • He supports Wales over England in rugby.
Even though he is the Prince of Wales, Wales has been mean to Prince William for supporting the England soccer team before the FIFA World Cup.

The Herald says that the Prince of Wales has shown his support for both England and Wales during a visit to the Welsh Parliament. This came just days after he gave the England team their playing numbers as president of the Football Association.

Prince William said this to Elin Jones, Llywydd of the Senedd in the Welsh Parliament: “I’m telling everyone I’m supporting both, definitely.” I can’t lose.”

“I’ve supported England since I was quite small, but I also support Welsh rugby, and that’s my kind of way of doing it.” “I happily support Wales over England in rugby,” he said.

The comments came soon after Welsh actor Michael Sheen criticized William on Twitter for meeting only the England football team during a surprise visit and wishing them luck for the tournament. He did this even though William is the Prince of “Wales,” which will also be competing in FIFA 2022.

“Of course, he can support whoever he wants, and as President of the FA, his role makes his visit understandable — but surely he sees holding the title of Prince of Wales at the same time as entirely inappropriate?” Sheen tweeted after seeing a video of Prince William from the trip. Not a shred of embarrassment? or sensitivity to the problem here?”

