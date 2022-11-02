Advertisement
Prince William totally ignores Prince Harry’s memoir

Palace staff butchers Prince Harry’s reputation save William’s

  • Prince Harry’s memoir, titled Spare, will be published in January 2023.
  • The memoir is reportedly a dig at his estranged brother William.
  • Despite the news, Prince William appears unconcerned and calm as he continues royal duties.
Prince William, Prince of Wales, appears unconcerned as he continues royal duties despite reports that his estranged brother Prince Harry directly targets him in the highly controversial memoir Spare.

The Duke of Sussex’s autobiography will be published in January, according to his publisher, who confirmed the news last week.

There has been much speculation that the prince will lift the veil on palace life and make damaging revelations, or that he will pull his punches in the aftermath of Elizabeth’s death as Britain adjusts to its new ruler, King Charles III.

The memoir, titled “Spare,” will be released on January 10, 2023.

The title of Harry’s upcoming memoir is reportedly a dig at his elder brother, William.

However, following the announcement of Harry’s memoir release date, Prince William appeared unconcerned, calm, and cool.

The Prince of Wales continued his royal duties on Tuesday, attending the 10th annual Tusk Conservation Awards at Hampton Court Palace in England.

Later, William took to Twitter to share adorable photos from the award ceremony.

In the photos, William appears to be unconcerned about the publication of Prince Harry’s memoir.

Prince William & Kate Middleton react on stampede in South Korea
Prince William & Kate Middleton react on stampede in South Korea

Prince William & Kate Middleton react at a stampede in South Korea....

