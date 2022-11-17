Prince William under fire for supporting English soccer

Prince William visited with the English soccer team and gave them their official tournament squad numbers.

Michael Sheen criticises Prince William’s public endorsement of England ahead of FIFA World Cup.

Welsh actor questions whether the Prince sees holding the title Prince of Wales as ‘entirely inappropriate’.

After the Prince of Wales, Prince William announced his support for the English soccer team ahead of the FIFA World Cup, a Welsh actor criticised the action as ‘inappropriate,’ casting doubt on Prince William’s allegiance to Wales.

Actor Michael Sheen criticised Prince William for using his title as Prince of Wales while representing the Football Association of England at a special function to bid farewell to the England soccer team as they prepared to travel to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Sheen wrote in response to William’s public endorsement of England: “He can, of course, support whoever he likes and as Pres of FA his role makes visit understandable—but surely he sees holding the title Prince of Wales at same time is entirely inappropriate?”

“Not a shred of embarrassment? Or sensitivity to the problem here? #PrinceofWales,” the actor added.

At the ceremony, he added: “What you and Gareth [Southgate] have built here is something special, that’s clear to see. Play for each other, support each other, enjoy it, and I’m sure you’ll go far.”

Prince William’s allegiances to Wales and England will now be put to the test for the first time at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar; it is important to remember that England and Wales are scheduled to play a match on November 29.

The #ThreeLions heading to @FIFAWorldCup were given a special send-off by being presented with their tournament squad numbers by His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales. pic.twitter.com/SaEubkVkd9 — England (@England) November 15, 2022

