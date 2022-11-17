Advertisement
Prince William was anxious about proposing Kate Middleton

  • Prince William was apprehensive about proposing to Kate Middleton in 2010.
  • In 2011, the couple finally got married and have three children.
  • Kate continued by saying that her mother Carol was “over the moon” about the engagement news.
Prince William was apprehensive about proposing to Kate Middleton. “I was torn between asking Kate’s dad first and then the realisation that he might actually say ‘no’ dawned upon me, he confessed in 2010.

“So I thought if I ask Kate first then he can’t really say no.

“So I did it that way round.”

“I managed to speak to Mike [Michael Middleton] soon after it happened, really, and then it sort of happened from there,” the heir to the throne joked.

Kate continued by saying that her mother Carol was “over the moon” about the engagement news.

In 2011, the couple finally got married.

