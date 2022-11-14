Prince William will violate 250-year old royal tradition

Today, November 14, 2022, is King Charles III’s 74th birthday.

As a royal tradition, it has been pointed out that he will have another birthday party later next year.

From June 2023 on, Charles will likely celebrate two birthdays, just like his late mother, Queen Elizabeth.

Reports say that Prince William will break with a 250-year-old royal birthday tradition that says the monarch should have two parties.

From June 2023 on, Charles will likely celebrate two birthdays, just like his late mother, Queen Elizabeth. Her real birthday was in April, and then there was an “official” royal party on the second Saturday of June.

The new monarch, who took over after Queen Elizabeth’s death in September of this year, will keep up the royal tradition of a Trooping the Color parade in central London. This parade was first done for royalty in 1748.

The ceremony was then moved to June every year at the request of King Edward VII, whose birthday was also in November. He thought that June, with its sunny weather, would be the best time to celebrate the official event.

But this means that when Prince William takes the throne, he will break with tradition by only having one birthday, since his real birthday is already in June.