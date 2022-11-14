Prince William worries about Netflix’s ‘damaging’ assault

Prince William is said to be terrified of what Netflix has planned.

During their interview with the press, a close friend of Prince William shared these thoughts.

The friend said the news coverage of the Royal Family is “damaging.”

The close friend told the news source, “He has spoken about it, and now, as it is coming closer to the present, he is particularly concerned about it.”

At the end of the day, “William does think it is damaging,” and while “the royal family knows a lot of it is nonsense,” it’s still “really harsh and hurtful.”