Prince William worries about Netflix’s ‘damaging’ assault

Meghan Markle “makes a plan” to be more popular than Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton is more popular in the US than Meghan Markle. Meghan...
Prince William is said to be terrified of what Netflix has planned.
During their interview with the press, a close friend of Prince William shared these thoughts.
The friend started his interview by saying that the way the Royal Family is shown in the news today is “damaging.”
The close friend told the news source, “He has spoken about it, and now, as it is coming closer to the present, he is particularly concerned about it.”
At the end of the day, “William does think it is damaging,” and while “the royal family knows a lot of it is nonsense,” it’s still “really harsh and hurtful.”
Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.