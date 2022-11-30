Prince William’s godmother resigns over racism allegations

Prince William’s godmother is Lady Susan Hussey, Queen Elizabeth’s lady-in-waiting.

She quit her job at Buckingham Palace after being accused of making racist remarks.

Ngozi Fulani is the head of the charity Sistah Space in Hackney.

Lady Susan Hussey, who was also the late Queen Elizabeth’s lady-in-waiting, is Prince William’s godmother. She quit her job at Buckingham Palace after being accused of making racist remarks at a recent Palace event.

The Daily Mail reported that a guest at a Palace event on violence against women that Queen Camilla hosted said that Lady Susan Hussey asked her about her race.

The complaint came from Ngozi Fulani, who is the head of the charity Sistah Space in Hackney. She said that a Palace employee named “Lady SH” insulted her about her race after reading her name tag at the event.

Lady Susan Hussey asked her, and the activist said, “Where do you come from?” to which she replied that her charity is based in Hackney. Lady SH allegedly went on to ask her, “No, what part of Africa are you from?”

“We were stunned by the temporary silence… I stood at the edge of the room, smiled, and spoke briefly with [sic] until I could leave.”I think it is essential to acknowledge that trauma has occurred and that being invited and then insulted has caused much damage,” Fulani said about the event.

Following the allegations, Buckingham Palace issued an official statement that read, “We take this incident extremely seriously and have investigated immediately to establish the full details.”

“In this instance, unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments have been made.” “We have reached out to Ngozi Fulani on this matter and are inviting her to discuss all elements of her experience in person if she wishes.”

The resignation of Lady Susan Hussey was then declared official, as follows: “In the meantime, the individual concerned would like to express her profound apologies for the hurt caused and has stepped aside from her honorary role with immediate effect.” “All members of the household are being reminded of the diversity and inclusivity policies that they are required to uphold at all times.”