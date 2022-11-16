Prince William’s Welsh patriotism questioned as he backs English soccer

Prince William’s devotion to Wales is questioned when he declared he’d support England at the World Cup.

Welsh actor stated it made him look like he didn’t care about Wales.

As FAE president, he went as Prince of Wales.

Prince William’s loyalty to Wales is in question after he said he would support the English soccer team at the FIFA World Cup. A Welsh actor called the move “inappropriate” and said it made him look like he didn’t care about Wales.

Actor Michael Sheen said this after Prince William went to a special event to send off the England soccer team as they prepare to go to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He went as the president of the Football Association of England, but he used his Prince of Wales title.

Sheen tweeted in response to William’s words of support for England: “He can, of course, support whoever he likes, and as President of the FA, his role makes his visit understandable—but surely he sees holding the title Prince of Wales at the same time as entirely inappropriate?”

“Not a shred of embarrassment?” or sensitivity to the problem here? “#PrinceofWales,” the actor said.

Prince William met the English soccer team and gave them their official tournament squad numbers. This sparked a very strong reaction.

During the event, he also said: “What you and Gareth [Southgate] have built here is something special; that’s clear to see.” “Play for each other, support each other, enjoy it, and I’m sure you’ll go far.”

Prince William’s loyalty to Wales and England will be put to the test for the first time at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. It’s important to note that England and Wales will play a match against each other on November 29.