Princess Beatrice played key role in Prince Andrew interview

McCalister discusses Princess Beatrice’s pivotal involvement in securing Prince Andrew’s explosive interview.

Sam remarked that she had anticipated the father and daughter would visit the Queen to discuss the interview.

Sam described Princess Beatrice as the rainmaker.

Sam McCalister discusses Princess Beatrice’s alleged pivotal involvement in securing Prince Andrew’s explosive interview with Rachel Bowie and Roberta Fiorito at Royally Obsessed.

“[It’s] a million little calibrations, but not one of those calibrations prepared me for that moment when he came around the corner and he goes: ‘Oh, by the way, I hope you don’t mind — I brought someone with me.’ And I thought: ‘Lawyer, it’s all over.’ Instead, around the corner, Princess Beatrice,” she recalled.

“My view of it was kind of twofold because I knew she was a very, very nice young woman, I knew people who knew her and said she was congenial, easy to deal with and I knew something really important about her…she was very close to the Queen,” she further shared.

“You can just imagine — from his kind of boisterous personality and how he’s perceived to be the favourite son — that he kind of goes: ‘Mum, it’s the best idea ever. I must do it.’

“And then the Queen would turn to Princess Beatrice, the sensible one in that situation. I felt that her answer was actually crucial. So that’s why I describe her as the rainmaker, because if she would have said no — game over, in my view. I think the Queen would have respected a more circumspect response to us,” she added.

