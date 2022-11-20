Princess Beatrice reaction to Prince Andrew: “You’ve wounded our family”

Andrew was interviewed regarding his friendship with paedophile businessman Jeffrey Epstein.

The Duke of York once said, “Epstein has acted as if he were a king.”

US businessman: “He was saying, ‘I don’t care.”

Advertisement

Reports say that after the Duke of York’s shocking interview with Emily Maitlis, his daughter Princess Beatrice told him, “You’ve hurt our family.”

During the interview, Andrew was asked a lot of questions about his friendship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The Duke of York once said, “Epstein has acted as if he were a king.” “in an unsuitable way” during his BBC interview, to which Maitlis replied quickly, “Unsuitable? “He had sex with other people.”

John Bryan, who used to be with Sarah Ferguson, said that after the interview, Andrew was “very upset” and sad, but not as sad as Beatrice.

In the interview, the US businessman said: “He was shouting, ‘I don’t care anymore, I don’t care.’ “I am being treated unfairly,” The Mirror reports.

“In the four years I dated Sarah, I never once heard him raise his voice or lose his temper.” It showed what strain he was under and how much he cared about the damage this was doing to the Royal Family. [Beatrice was] hugely distressed and [told her father]: “You’ve hurt our family.”

Also Read The worst thing for the Royal Family is King Charles’ anger Experts say Princess Diana and King Charles' marriage was doomed to be...

Bryan said it to the press: “Sarah asked me to come and help Andrew and the girls.” “I’d stayed friends with Sarah, but when everything was going down, when it was bad, she reached out to me, and I was happy to help.”

Bryan says that after Andrew’s TV appearance, he talked to Sarah and sent her a text message. “the normal things you say to an ex” like “I hope you’re