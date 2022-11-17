Princess Diana and King Charles’ ‘nastier side’ revealed

Patrick Jephson made these revelations on the Scandal Mongers podcast.

The podcast is hosted by royal authors Phil Craig and Andrew Lownie.

King Charles’ staff would ‘gaslight’ Diana to cover up his adultery, he claims.

According to rumours, the disputes between King Charles and Princess Diana had a “nastier side” filled with gaslighting and have been dubbed the War of the Wales.

On the Scandal Mongers podcast, which is hosted by royal authors Phil Craig and Andrew Lownie, Patrick Jephson made these revelations.

He began by expressing his annoyance with how Diana’s label of “mental unstable” is “widely accepted” and commented on the “nastiest” aspect of the War of the Wales.

Even further, he claimed that “Considering the life she lived, considering the pressures she was under, she wasn’t just sane, she had a kind of ability to restore sanity to crazy situations.”

But Phil Craig claimed that the “nastiest” aspect of it all was the “briefings” when King Charles’ staff would aid him in covering up his adultery and essentially “gaslight” Diana.

