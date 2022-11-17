Princess Diana became a “TV drama waiting to happen”

Princess Diana’s life is a TV show “waiting to happen,” claims a biographer.

Andrew Morton, Princess Diana’s biographer, said this.

In Diana, Her True Story, he revealed the truth about Charles, Diana, and Camilla’s marriage.

Advertisement

A biographer says that Princess Diana’s whole life is a TV show “just waiting to happen.”

Andrew Morton, who is the official biographer and author of Princess Diana’s life, has told us this.

In Diana, Her True Story, which he wrote in 1992, he told the truth about the marriage of King Charles, Diana, and Camilla.

A magazine says that Morton told his friend Dr. James Colthurst about the whole process of writing his memoir. He told me, “To be honest with you, the story of how we made Diana: Her True Story has been a TV drama waiting to happen.”

During the chat, he also talked about his job as a consultant for “The System” and said, “I had eight scriptwriters on a conference call discussing the absolute minutiae of that period of time.” And thankfully, I’ve kept notes on all of it.”

He also confirmed some important parts of The Crown and said that his office had been broken into while he was writing the book.

Advertisement

Also Read Meghan Markle criticized for’stereotyping’ women Christmas is always a really special time for the royal family," said...

“I was warned by two people, [royal reporter] Richard Kay and [royal photographer] Arthur Edwards, that the Royal Protection Squad were looking for my contact in a very quiet way, and they were going over everything,” During the talk, he told me about it.

Before ending, he also said, “And then, within a matter of a couple of weeks of that warning, I arrived at my office one day and it had been broken into.” A camera was stolen, and some files were gone through. But the tapes were never kept there anyway. James always kept the tapes.