Princess Diana became ‘neurotic’ because of Queen Camilla

Queen Camilla has been blamed for Princess Diana’s “nervous breakdowns” and “panic attacks,” which were said to be caused by Camilla.

Christopher Andersen, a royal author and biographer, said this shocking fact in an interview with Meddia.

He started by saying that King Charles’ growing love for Camilla made it so that Diana was “on the wrong end” of his anger.

even so much that “he shut down emotionally toward Diana.” “I think Diana’s gotten a very bad rap in that, since her death, no one’s really been there to defend her against these charges.” Mr. Andersen said

Princess Diana became “neurotic” as a result of all of this. “an eating disorder, and all of this as a result of Charles and Camilla’s actions.”

Before ending, Mr. Andersen even made the shocking claim that “if indeed Camilla hadn’t been in the picture, none of that would’ve happened.”