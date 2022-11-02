Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Princess Diana fans ready to watch The Crown death scene

Princess Diana fans ready to watch The Crown death scene

Articles
Advertisement
Princess Diana fans ready to watch The Crown death scene

Princess Diana fans ready to watch The Crown death scene

Advertisement
  • Netflix series The Crown focuses on the former Princess of Wales’ marriage to Charles, and affairs.
  • Despite widespread criticism, Jane Moore believes the series will still be popular.
  • “If you don’t like it, help to forge algorithmic change by refusing to watch it,” she noted.
Advertisement

Princess Diana’s plotline in The Crown will be closely followed by viewers, including those who support her.

Season five of the Netflix series focuses on the former Princess of Wales’ marriage fallout with King Charles, as well as her later affairs leading up to her death in 1997.

Despite widespread opposition to the story, The Sun columnist Jane Moore believes the series will still be popular.

According to Moore, “their filming is commercially driven, and they are simply interested in attracting as many viewers as possible.”

She continues:  “Mark my words. Despite the widespread criticism and the online message boards flooded with virtue signallers saying how disgusted they are by The Crown’s exploitation of Princess Diana, her marriage breakdown and subsequent death, the majority of them will still watch and it will be “trending” within hours of series five being released next week.”

“Princess Diana was box office when she was alive. And she remains so 25 years after her death,” Ms Moore continued.

Advertisement

“If you don’t like it, help to forge algorithmic change by refusing to watch it,” she noted.

Also Read

The Crown Films Princess Diana’s Tragic Paris Death
The Crown Films Princess Diana’s Tragic Paris Death

The sad news of Princess Diana's death is being reported by the...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry appears to be following in the footsteps of Kate Middleton
Prince Harry appears to be following in the footsteps of Kate Middleton
Three best moments from Grammys night
Three best moments from Grammys night
The late Queen Elizabeth II's beloved Balmoral to reopen for the first time since her death
The late Queen Elizabeth II's beloved Balmoral to reopen for the first time since her death
Gillian Anderson, Rufus Sewell to star in new film ‘Scoop’
Gillian Anderson, Rufus Sewell to star in new film ‘Scoop’
Steven Soderbergh is explaining why the latest Magic Mike film doesn't feature any nudity
Steven Soderbergh is explaining why the latest Magic Mike film doesn't feature any nudity
Harry Styles' Grammys performance went in the 'wrong direction'
Harry Styles' Grammys performance went in the 'wrong direction'
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story