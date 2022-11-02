Princess Diana fans ready to watch The Crown death scene

Netflix series The Crown focuses on the former Princess of Wales’ marriage to Charles, and affairs.

Princess Diana’s plotline in The Crown will be closely followed by viewers, including those who support her.

Season five of the Netflix series focuses on the former Princess of Wales’ marriage fallout with King Charles, as well as her later affairs leading up to her death in 1997.

Despite widespread opposition to the story, The Sun columnist Jane Moore believes the series will still be popular.

According to Moore, “their filming is commercially driven, and they are simply interested in attracting as many viewers as possible.”

She continues: “Mark my words. Despite the widespread criticism and the online message boards flooded with virtue signallers saying how disgusted they are by The Crown’s exploitation of Princess Diana, her marriage breakdown and subsequent death, the majority of them will still watch and it will be “trending” within hours of series five being released next week.”

“Princess Diana was box office when she was alive. And she remains so 25 years after her death,” Ms Moore continued.

“If you don’t like it, help to forge algorithmic change by refusing to watch it,” she noted.

