Princess Diana overheard King Charles’ & Camilla ‘filthy’ bathroom discussion

Princess Diana, King Charles & Camilla

  • Princess Diana and King Charles “rowed” over his phone call with mistress Camilla Parker Bowles.
  • In the end, the couple got a divorce in 1996, a year before Diana died in a car crash in Paris.
  • In 1992, the Princess of Wales and the monarch broke up.
Princess Diana and King Charles had a “row” over his phone call with Camilla Parker Bowles, who was then his mistress.

Andrew Morton, who wrote the late princess’s biography, remembers a conversation with Diana in which she said: “I once heard him on the telephone in his bath on his hand-held set, saying: “Whatever happens, I will always love you.”

Diana continued, according to Morton: “I told him afterwards that I had listened at the door, and we had a filthy row.”

In 1992, the Princess of Wales and the monarch broke up. In the end, the couple got a divorce in 1996, a year before Diana died in a car crash in Paris.

Charles and Camilla got married in 2005, almost ten years after they first met. Prince William and Prince Harry, his two sons, also went to the wedding.

