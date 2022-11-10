Princess Diana revealed suicide attempt in ‘secret tapes’

Princess Diana’s “secret tapes” were featured in The Crown season five’s second episode.

James Colthurst, a friend, and Andrew Morton utilised them in Diana: Her True Story.

The Queen Mother was “physically shaking with the shock of what she had witnessed”.

Princess Diana’s mental health difficulties were depicted in-depth in The Crown season five’s second episode, which featured Diana making her “secret tapes.”

After that, she gave the tapes to James Colthurst, a friend, and Andrew Morton utilized them in Diana: Her True Story.

“When I was pregnant with William I threw myself down the stairs at Sandringham.” she recalled to the recorder.

According to James, the Queen Mother was “physically shaking with the shock of what she had witnessed” when she saw the “sickening” scene.

“We are not prepared to say how [Charles] is reacting or how [Diana] is reacting [to the book’s release]. It is not for us to keep a circulation war going with comments one way or another, because that is what it is all about,” Buckingham Palace said at the time.

Diana mentioned having Bulimia during a 1995 Martin Bashir interview.

“You inflict it upon yourself because your self-esteem is at a low ebb, and you don’t think you’re worthy or valuable. You fill your stomach up four or five times a day – some do it more – and it gives you a feeling of comfort,” she added.