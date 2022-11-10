Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Princess Diana revealed suicide attempt in ‘secret tapes’

Princess Diana revealed suicide attempt in ‘secret tapes’

Articles
Advertisement
Princess Diana revealed suicide attempt in ‘secret tapes’

Princess Diana revealed suicide attempt in ‘secret tapes’

Advertisement
  • Princess Diana’s “secret tapes” were featured in The Crown season five’s second episode.
  • James Colthurst, a friend, and Andrew Morton utilised them in Diana: Her True Story.
  • The Queen Mother was “physically shaking with the shock of what she had witnessed”.
Advertisement

Princess Diana’s mental health difficulties were depicted in-depth in The Crown season five’s second episode, which featured Diana making her “secret tapes.”

After that, she gave the tapes to James Colthurst, a friend, and Andrew Morton utilized them in Diana: Her True Story.

“When I was pregnant with William I threw myself down the stairs at Sandringham.” she recalled to the recorder.

According to James, the Queen Mother was “physically shaking with the shock of what she had witnessed” when she saw the “sickening” scene.

“We are not prepared to say how [Charles] is reacting or how [Diana] is reacting [to the book’s release]. It is not for us to keep a circulation war going with comments one way or another, because that is what it is all about,” Buckingham Palace said at the time.

Diana mentioned having Bulimia during a 1995 Martin Bashir interview.

Advertisement

“You inflict it upon yourself because your self-esteem is at a low ebb, and you don’t think you’re worthy or valuable. You fill your stomach up four or five times a day – some do it more – and it gives you a feeling of comfort,”  she added.

Also Read

Elizabeth Debicki Channels Princess Diana’s Revenge Dress
Elizabeth Debicki Channels Princess Diana’s Revenge Dress

The most recent outfit worn by Elizabeth Debicki was absolutely befitting of...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story