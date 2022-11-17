Advertisement
Princess Diana was known as the ‘crazy’ in Charles’ friends

Articles
  • Patrick Jephson asserted that the royal family’s servants misrepresented the former Princess of Wales’ mental condition.
  • The discussion was not “casual gossip,” but rather a “systematic campaign” to paint Diana in a negative light.
  • Her life was rendered “hell” by the “smear campaign” conducted against her.
According to an expert, close friends and advisers of King Charles III started a slander campaign against Princess Diana.

Patrick Jephson asserted that the royal family’s servants misrepresented the former Princess of Wales’ mental condition.

Her life was rendered “hell” by the “systematic” smear campaign King conducted against his ex-wife.

The discussion was not “casual gossip,” but rather a “systematic campaign” to paint Diana in a negative light.

“Considering the life she lived, considering the pressures she was under, she wasn’t just sane, she had a kind of ability to restore sanity to crazy situations,” says Mr. Jephson in support of his position.

Expert Phil Craig had previously stated that  “Diana is absolutely at her best: she’s charming, she’s funny, she’s slightly flirtatious, she’s absolutely on top of her brief, she’s talking very eloquently about politics, and about world leaders.”

