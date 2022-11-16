“The clue is in the title” of Prince Harry’s book Spare.

She wanted Harry to be William’s “wingman, not hitman.”

Morton’s participation in The Crown has put him back in the spotlight.

Andrew Morton, a close friend and biographer of Princess Diana, said that her two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, are still fighting and that she would be “very conflicted” about it.

Morton, who wrote the famous book Diana: Her True Story, told the media that the late Princess of Wales always wanted her younger son Harry to be William’s “wingman” and not a “hitman.”

Morton said this about the name of Prince Harry’s upcoming book, Spare: “The clue is in the title.” He’s called it Spare, so he will obviously be delving into his life in the shadow of his brother. “For me, it’s a Cain and Abel story.”

He continued by saying, “I think Diana would be very conflicted now.” On the one hand, she would admire the fact that Harry made a break and got out and now lives in California.

“She would have understood that—she herself looked at Julie Andrews’ house in California; she was thinking about living there; she found America a place of openness and opportunity—so, on that side of things, she would have given Harry a round of applause.”

Morton further said, “Where she wouldn’t have a round of applause for him is this dislocation between the two brothers.” She always said she wanted Harry to be William’s “wingman, not a hitman.”

The comments come as Morton’s role in Netflix’s hit royal drama The Crown brings him back into the spotlight. Season five of The Crown shows how Charles and Diana’s marriage fell apart in the 1990s.