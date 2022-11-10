Princess Diana’s staffer was shocked King Charles’ security allowed the egging

The man who protects Princess Diana is upset that King Charles III was not punished for throwing eggs sooner.

Public walkabouts always carry some risk, and it’s impossible to check everyone in the crowd.

And having looked at the clips, I would have personally liked to have seen the King and Queen Consort move away quicker.

The 23-year-old University of York student was taken into custody by the police after he egged His Majesty and Queen Consort Camilla while they were meeting the crowd.

Ken Wharfe, a former member of the royal staff, talked to the media about what happened and said: “There’s always a risk involved with public walkabouts, and it’s impossible to check everyone in the crowd.”

“Ordinarily on a walkabout, you’d have somebody behind the crowd following the King and the protection detail, so I’m surprised it wasn’t picked up earlier.”

“And having looked at the clips, I would have personally liked to have seen the King and Queen Consort move away quicker,” he added.