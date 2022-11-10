Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Princess Diana’s staffer was shocked King Charles’ security allowed the egging

Princess Diana’s staffer was shocked King Charles’ security allowed the egging

Articles
Advertisement
Princess Diana’s staffer was shocked King Charles’ security allowed the egging

King Charles

Advertisement
  • The man who protects Princess Diana is upset that King Charles III was not punished for throwing eggs sooner.
  • Public walkabouts always carry some risk, and it’s impossible to check everyone in the crowd.
  • And having looked at the clips, I would have personally liked to have seen the King and Queen Consort move away quicker.
Advertisement

The man who protects Princess Diana is upset that King Charles III was not punished for throwing eggs sooner.

The 23-year-old University of York student was taken into custody by the police after he egged His Majesty and Queen Consort Camilla while they were meeting the crowd.

Ken Wharfe, a former member of the royal staff, talked to the media about what happened and said: “There’s always a risk involved with public walkabouts, and it’s impossible to check everyone in the crowd.”

Also Read

King Charles remains composed after egging disaster
King Charles remains composed after egging disaster

Jeremy Freeman recalls the 73-year-reaction old's to the question. Charles then proceeded...

“Ordinarily on a walkabout, you’d have somebody behind the crowd following the King and the protection detail, so I’m surprised it wasn’t picked up earlier.”

“And having looked at the clips, I would have personally liked to have seen the King and Queen Consort move away quicker,” he added.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story