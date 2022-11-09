Princess Martha Louise gave up royal duties like Meghan, Harry

Princess Martha Louise of Norway renounces royal duties to focus on alternative medicine venture.

Like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of the United Kingdom, Princess Martha Louise of Norway renounced her regal responsibilities on Tuesday in order to concentrate on her and her fiancé’s alternative medicine venture.

Durek Verrett, a well-known Hollywood spiritual guide, and the 51-year-old princess made headlines in Norway when the African-American “sixth-generation shaman” asserted in his book “Spirit Hacking” that cancer was a decision.

Additionally, he offers for sale on his website a $222 medallion known as a “Spirit Optimizer” that he says enabled him to defeat Covid-19.

According to a poll conducted in September, 17 percent of Norwegians now have a negative opinion of the often well-liked royal family, with almost all of them blaming the princess and the shaman.

The princess explained why she was stepping down in a video that was uploaded to Instagram on Tuesday: “to bring calm to the Royal House.”

The palace said the princess was “relinquishing the role as royal patron… and will not be representing the royal house at the present time”.

However, “in accordance with the king´s wishes, the princess will keep her title”.

Later, while addressing the media alongside Queen Sonja, King Harald said he was “sorry” that the princess would no longer serve as a representative of the royal family.

He said, “She’s very good at it.”

Richard Eden, a royal authority, tweeted the Princess message with the caption “Sounds like a #PrinceHarry and #Meghan situation…#royal.”