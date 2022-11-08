Martha Louise, Princess of Norway, will no longer have that title.

The 51-year-old daughter of King Harald V and Queen Sonja has renounced the regal responsibilities.

Martha Louise to pursue other interests without being constrained by her connections to the king.

Advertisement

Martha Louise, Princess of Norway, will no longer have that title.

The 51-year-old daughter of King Harald V and Queen Sonja has renounced the regal responsibilities she was born with, the Royal House of Norway said on Monday. The choice was taken to allow Martha Louise to pursue other interests without being constrained by her connections to the king. It also happens to be the day before her upcoming nuptials to Shaman Durek.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Princess Märtha Louise (@princessmarthalouise)

Advertisement

“Princess Martha Louise wants to make clear her responsibilities as a royal and personal person. After discussing her decision with the King and other family members, the Princess has decided not to do any official duties for the Royal House.” Palace declaration.

“Princess Diana supports many causes. She resigned as a patron today. The Princess separates her work and royal tasks. Other royals will back her “proceed.

A statement says Martha Louise and Durek won’t profit from her royal status. king approves @PrincessMarthaLouise’s Instagram.

“The princess’s dedication is lauded. Attention “extra She captioned, “I’ve chosen to discontinue being a patron after speaking with the King and his family. My family member will help. I hope the group succeeds.”

Advertisement

“We’ve all respected one other’s views,” she remarked. She reaffirmed social media rules. Martha Louise foresaw experiences “Health and research fascinate me as a physiotherapist. I like CAM. Unconventional medicine complements traditional treatment.” “Hope this calms our work,” the caption said.

Also Read Martha Stewart asked the singer to remember Thanksgiving Mariah Carey was asked to remember Thanksgiving this holiday season. The singer...