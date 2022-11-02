Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Royal Family
  • Publisher faces backlash after announcing Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ release date
Publisher faces backlash after announcing Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ release date

Publisher faces backlash after announcing Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ release date

Articles
Advertisement
Publisher faces backlash after announcing Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ release date

Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ to enter 21st Century Platinum Hall of Fame

Advertisement
  • A federal judge blocks publishing behemoth Penguin Random House from acquiring rival Simon & Schuster.
  • The $2.2 billion deal, announced in November 2020, would have brought together two of the top five American publishers.
  • US Justice Department argued against mega-merger.
Advertisement

A federal judge prevented publishing giant Penguin Random House from acquiring competitor Simon & Schuster, siding with the US Department of Justice, which had opposed the mega-merger. Prince Harry’s memoirs were published by the Duke of Sussex, who encountered a major setback.

The $2.2 billion deal, announced in November 2020, would have brought together two of the top five American publishers.

In her decision, US District Court Judge Florence Pan stated that the government had convincingly demonstrated that the merger would “substantially” reduce competition “in the market for the US publishing rights to anticipated top-selling books.”

Pan stated that her decision would be issued under seal because it relied on confidential business information.

Penguin Random House, a subsidiary of the German Bertelsmann Group, dominates the industry in the United States with 10,000 employees worldwide and nearly 15,000 books published per year.

Simon & Schuster, which is owned by Paramount, is the fourth largest of America’s “Big Five” publishing conglomerates, along with HarperCollins, Hachette Book Group USA, and Macmillan Publishers.

Authors on the Simon & Schuster roster include Stephen King and Doris Kearns Goodwin, while Penguin Random House publishes books by Barack and Michelle Obama and John Grisham.

Advertisement

It also plans to publish Prince Harry’s memoir in early 2023.

Also Read

Prince William totally ignores Prince Harry’s memoir
Prince William totally ignores Prince Harry’s memoir

Prince Harry's memoir, titled Spare, will be published in January 2023. The...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Hansal Mehta said he tells stories that will be lost over time
Hansal Mehta said he tells stories that will be lost over time
Shahid Kapoor & Shehnaaz Gill share fun moment during chat show
Shahid Kapoor & Shehnaaz Gill share fun moment during chat show
King Charles III meets Ukraine's President Zelensky at Buckingham Palace
King Charles III meets Ukraine's President Zelensky at Buckingham Palace
David Schwimmer participates in
David Schwimmer participates in "The Great British Baking Show" celebrity special
King Charles and Queen Camilla greeted as heroes during their visit to Brick Lane
King Charles and Queen Camilla greeted as heroes during their visit to Brick Lane
Lea Michele claims she had a lot of
Lea Michele claims she had a lot of "healing and eye-opening" conversations after Glee criticism
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story