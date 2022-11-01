Queen Camilla praises King Charles III & his bond with kids.

King will go down on his knees and crawl around with them for hours.

Charles discussed the benefits of becoming a grandfather.

At one point, Queen Consort Camilla lauded her adoring husband King Charles III and their relationship.

He will go down on his knees and crawl around with them for hours, you know, making funny noises and giggling, she recalled in a documentary celebrating King Charles’ 70th birthday in 2018.

Louis, the youngest child of Charles and Prince William, was seen pulling on his hair in a recent photo, and Camilla continued, “He’s not one of those individuals who say ‘move your hand away.” He adores it

“He’s particularly fantastic with very young children and babies,” Camilla continued. He enjoys making them laugh out loud. Taking them outside to the garden and demonstrating things to them

In a 2013 interview, Charles discussed the benefits of becoming a grandfather.

It’s a distinct aspect of your existence. It’s wonderful to inspire [grandchildren]. Display items to pique their curiosity. That was something that my wonderful grandmother accomplished. It’s crucial to establish a connection with them when they’re still very little.

