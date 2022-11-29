Queen ‘Cancer’ news leaked before Harry ‘breaks’ it: Expert

According to an expert, an aide to the queen confirmed the cause of her death.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield talked about the Queen’s health on her podcast.

The most common symptom of myeloma is bone pain.

This week, royal expert Kinsey Schofield talked about the Queen’s health on her podcast. This came after author Gyles Brandreth revealed that Her Majesty was hiding a rare form of bone marrow cancer.

“Someone messaged me today suggesting that perhaps—I don’t know about you, but I’ve been hearing these rumours about bone marrow cancer for a very long time now—Gyles got permission from the family to include this in his book to ensure that it wasn’t breaking news if Harry included it in Spare, which I think is very intelligent,” she began.

“I believe that’s it because we’ve heard the whispers and the family may have wanted to control how that information was released.”

The writer said, “I had heard that the Queen had a form of myeloma—bbone marrow cancer—wwhich would explain her tiredness and weight loss and those “mobility issues” we were often told about during the last year or so of her life.

“The most common symptom of myeloma is bone pain, especially in the pelvis and lower back, and multiple myeloma is a disease that often affects the elderly.” “Currently, there is no known cure, but treatment, including medicines to help regulate the immune system and drugs that help prevent the weakening of the bones, can reduce the severity of its symptoms and extend the patient’s survival by months or two to three years,” he observed.