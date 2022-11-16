Queen Consort Camilla becomes anxious at Significant royal event

Judi James examined the mannerisms of the King and Queen Consort.

She said that while the monarch appeared “lost,” Camilla also appeared “anxious”.

The pair were conducting their first Remembrance service since the passing of Queen Elizabeth.

According to a body language specialist, Queen Camilla was apparently “full of apprehension” at her first significant royal occasion since becoming Consort as King Charles’ wife.

Expert Judi James examined the mannerisms of the King and Queen Consort as they conducted their first Remembrance service since the passing of Queen Elizabeth over the weekend and came to the conclusion that while the monarch appeared “lost,” Camilla, who was seated on a balcony, also appeared “anxious.”

James told Mirror UK that “Watching from the balcony Camilla combined signals of regal duty with some rituals of anxiety.”

She went on to explain: “There were gestures of open anxiety from Camilla. She looked unable to keep totally still and spoke to Kate at one point but while looking straight ahead rather than turning to her.”

