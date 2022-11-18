Queen Consort Camilla pays tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II

On November 17, Queen Camilla delivered her first statement as the Queen Consort.

She specifically referred to the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died away earlier this year.

Camilla opted to compare the two Elizabeths at the presentation of the Queen’s Commonwealth Prize.

According to the BBC, Camilla opted to honour the late Queen Elizabeth II and Queen Elizabeth I, who reigned from 1558 to 1603, at the presentation of the Queen’s Commonwealth Prize, which was her first speech since becoming Queen Consort as the wife of King Charles.

“I cannot begin without paying tribute to my dear mother-in-law, her late Majesty, who is much in our thoughts today and who is so greatly missed by us all,” Camilla said at the start of her speech.

She continued: “Over the past few months, my husband and I have drawn immense comfort from the messages of condolence that we have received, and continue to receive, from the four corners of the world.”

In order to compare the two Elizabeths, the Queen Consort continued by quoting Queen Elizabeth I.

“It was on this date, 17th November, that Queen Elizabeth I came to the throne, in 1558. She once said of herself that, while she was aware of the merits of the monarchs who had preceded her, ‘You never had any that will love you better.’”

“A description that might just as well apply to Queen Elizabeth II and her enduring love for the Commonwealth,” Camilla added.

The Royal Commonwealth Society officials as well as the essay prize winners were present for the historic address, which was given in a stateroom of the palace.

Approximately 26,000 people submitted essays for the competition in 2022, and two winners and two runners-up were selected; this year’s winners are Madeleine Wood for juniors, Sawooly Li for seniors, and Amaal Fawzi and Maulika Pandey for runners-up.

